Study: Second-Hand Smoke Can Cause Hearing Loss in Teens

The study authors, from New York University Lagone Medical Center, noted that teens aren't routinely screened for hearing loss but that the finding may now warrant screening for those who are exposed to secondhand smoke.

"Health care providers (ie, physicians and nurse practitioners) should add SHS exposure to the list of risk factors for hearing loss and refer these young adults for complete audiologic evaluation to identify early hearing loss," the researchers wrote, given that 82 percent of the study participants with hearing loss didn't recognize that they were having difficulty hearing.