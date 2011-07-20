Study: Second-Hand Smoke Can Cause Hearing Loss in Teens

By Holly Lebowitz Rossi July 20, 2011
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement

Teenagers who live in a household where someone smokes cigarettes has an 83 percent greater chance of developing hearing loss, according to a study published in the journal Archives of Otolaryngology -- Head and Neck Surgery.  The findings build on previous research that has linked second-hand smoke exposure with respiratory problems, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), and asthma.

As The Boston Globe reported:

More recent news on smoking:

    • By Holly Lebowitz Rossi
    © Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com