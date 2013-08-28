Study: Premature Birth Has Long-Lasting Effects
A review of research on preterm babies reveals that super-early preemies (those born between the 22 and 25 weeks gestation) face significant health risks years later. Compared with full-term babies, these preemies had increased risk of neurological problems at 4 to 8 years of age. Care of premature infants continues to improve, but this review points to the importance of trying to keep babies in the womb as long as possible, TIME.com reports.
While the parents of preemies may find this news less-than-reassuring, this research can help children by giving "parents and clinicians a heads-up for what to look out for during development," TIME.com says.
Image: Premature baby's foot, via Shutterstock
