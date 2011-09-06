Study: Kids Who Live With Smokers Miss More School
A new study finds that kids exposed to second-hand smoke at home get sick and miss school more often than children who live in nonsmoking homes, CNN.com reports.
Levy also pointed out that second-hand smoke creates a financial burden for parents who must miss work to stay home with sick kids. "When kids are home from school, particularly young kids, the cost overall is $227 million dollars [in lost pay] per year," Levy told CNN.
(image via: http://wtaq.com)
