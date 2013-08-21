Study: Kicking Cigarettes Early in Pregnancy Brings Big Benefits for Baby
Advertisement
A new study from Denmark suggests that moms who quit smoking right before or right after getting pregnant are more likely to give birth to normal-weight babies than women who continue to puff.
Of the nearly 1,800 women in the study, those who quit smoking did gain about six more pounds than those who continued to smoke, and they gained roughly the same amount in the year after delivery. But their babies weighed the same, on average, as the babies of moms who never smoked. Low-birth-weight babies face higher risk for infections, respiratory disorders, and learning disabilities.
Image: Pregnant belly with cigarette, via Shutterstock
Comments