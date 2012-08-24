Study: Moms Who Work Full Time Are Healthier
A new study suggests that moms who work full time are healthier, both physically and mentally, than mothers who work part time, those who stay home with their kids, or those who are unemployed.
But Frech told the New York Times blog Motherlode that her study wasn't designed to provide additional fuel for the so-called Mommy Wars. "I worry that it's being misinterpreted as researchers saying that stay-at-home-moms made bad choices," she said.
The mothers in the study who were the least healthy were those who were "persistently unemployed," who struggled to find employment even if they wanted to work, UPI said.
"Struggling to hold onto a job or being in constant job search mode wears on their health, especially mentally, but also physically," Frech said.
