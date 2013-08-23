Study: Certain Personality Traits Linked To Having Kids
A surprising new study found links between certain personality traits and the likelihood that a person will have children. Researchers used data from Norway, which keeps detailed birth records and related personality test information, Science Daily reports.
The scientists found that "neurotic" men—those who tend to be moody and emotional—are having fewer children, a trend that applied only to men born after 1957. In contrast, men who are open and extroverted are having more kids, and women who show up on personality tests as "conscientious" are having fewer kids, regardless of the year they were born.
Vegard Skirbekk, who led the study, theorizes that personality might play a role in Europe's declining birthrates.
Image: Father and sons, via Shutterstock
