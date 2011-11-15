Study: Breast Cancer Patients with Children Have Higher Depression Risk

One explanation for differences in depression levels may have to do with the amount of emotional and practical support women receive at the time of diagnosis and during and after treatment. It appears that the women who do best are those with husbands or partners, perhaps because they can offer women continuing emotional and practical support. Women with breast cancer who have children at home may face more logistical challenges coping with treatment schedules and side effects and juggling the daily responsibilities of child-rearing, compared with similar women who don't have children at home.