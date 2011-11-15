Study: Breast Cancer Patients with Children Have Higher Depression Risk
Advertisement
Mothers and single women undergoing treatment for breast cancer are more likely to experience depression in the months following treatment than patients with spouses or without kids, a new study has found.
The study, which was published in the journal Psychology & Health, measured depression using a questionnaire that renders a depression "score." Though all breast cancer patients experienced some degree of psychological distress, women who were single, had children at home, or lived in low-income families had the highest risk of suffering from ongoing depression after treatment.
Image: Sad mother and daughter via Shutterstock.
Comments