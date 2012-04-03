Study: African-American Children Optimistic on Race
Advertisement
Researchers say that the findings reveal the different ways parents talk to their children about race. "African American parents ... are very early on preparing their children for the world of diversity and also for the world of potential discrimination," child psychologist and University of Maryland Melanie Killen told CNN. "They're certainly talking about issues of race and what it means to be a different race and when it matters and when it doesn't matter."
Image: African-American and white girls, via Shutterstock.
Comments