Studies: Babies Prefer Picasso to Monet

In one of the experiments, 24 infants (14 girls, 10 boys), were shown either six paintings by Picasso or the same number by Monet, and researchers measured their "look time" at each image. They then introduced two paintings side by side, one from each artist, Picasso's "Landscape of Juan-les-pin" and Monet's "Poppy Field Near Giverny."

Babies who had been viewing the Monets preferred the Picasso -- it was something new and different to their eyes. But the infants who had been shown the Picassos also looked longer at the new Picasso.