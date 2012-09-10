Sister Serves as Surrogate for Brother's Baby

It took a week for the news to set in. Lucich could have no more children naturally. Her dream had always been to have three. She was crushed.

A few days later, Burke headed over to the Luciches' house to take pictures of the new family. Lucich confided how conflicted she felt: She was grateful for Hunter but also mourning the loss of the children she would never have.

Lucich mentioned to Burke that she still had her eggs. She and James were considering using a gestational surrogate. An embryo, created in a Petri dish from Natalie's egg and James' sperm, would be implanted in the surrogate mother. None of the surrogate's DNA is involved.

"I was pissed!" Burke recalled. She was worried: What if the surrogate drank or smoked or did something to harm herself? She didn't want the Luciches to take that chance.

Suddenly, Burke blurted out, "I'll do it!" Embarrassed, she immediately covered her mouth and apologized.

Lucich looked at her. "I thought you didn't want any more children, you were done being pregnant."

"Yes," Burke responded, "we don't want any more natural children of our own ... but I have this perfectly good uterus!"