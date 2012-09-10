Sister Serves as Surrogate for Brother's Baby

By Holly Lebowitz Rossi September 10, 2012
A Washington state family is joining the ranks of those who are having children through a gestational surrogate--a woman who carries and delivers a baby for a couple that can create a healthy embryo but cannot sustain a healthy pregnancy.

Earlier this month, a 49-year-old Maine grandmother served as the surrogate for her own grandson, and reality TV stars Giuliana and Bill Rancic welcomed a baby boy born via a surrogate who was not a family member.

