Sister Serves as Surrogate for Brother's Baby
Advertisement
A Washington state family is joining the ranks of those who are having children through a gestational surrogate--a woman who carries and delivers a baby for a couple that can create a healthy embryo but cannot sustain a healthy pregnancy.
Earlier this month, a 49-year-old Maine grandmother served as the surrogate for her own grandson, and reality TV stars Giuliana and Bill Rancic welcomed a baby boy born via a surrogate who was not a family member.
Image: Hand touching pregnant belly, via Shutterstock
Comments