After months of placing her bets on a baby girl, the mom-to-be and her husbandBrandon Blackstock finally found out the sex of their baby on the way — and the singer was right!

"We just found out we're having a girl officially! I knew it! Only a girl could cause this much drama with all this vomiting ha!" she announced on Twitter Monday.

Shortly after confirming her pregnancy in November, Clarkson, 31, admitted she was already thinking pink, predicting her first child would be a girl.

"I'm totally gonna have a girl. I'm manifesting it! And when I have a girl, you're gonna be like, 'That chick knew it!'" she joked.

But even if her ultrasound had been a surprise and revealed she was actually expecting a son, Clarkson and Blackstock had their bases covered with a neutral name.

"Honestly, the name we've picked, if it's a boy or a girl, it's the same name," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "It's a random name. But it's not like ... 'Blue Jazz.' It's not going to be a weird name."

Although baby girl will be her first, Clarkson helps to parent Blackstock's children from a previous relationship, Seth, 6, and Savannah, 12.