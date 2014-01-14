Home Health Parents News Now Singer Ciara Pregnant with First Child Singer Ciara Pregnant with First Child By Holly Lebowitz Rossi January 14, 2014 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print shutterstock_166786463 30725 Sporting a sizable bump, the singer first made the announcement on the Tuesday, Jan. 14 episode of The View. The "I'm Out" chanteuse and 29-year-old rapper-producer announced their engagement last October. Ciara's rep confirmed to Us on Oct. 28 that Future (real name: Nayvadius D. Wilburn) proposed to his girlfriend while celebrating her birthday in New York City Oct. 25. The couple began dating in early 2013, and this will be the first marriage for both. Future (who collaborated with Miley Cyrus on her Bangerz album) is already a father to a son from a previous relationship. (Ciara dated Bow Wow back in 2005.) Image: Ciara, via Jaguar PS / Shutterstock.com By Holly Lebowitz Rossi Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment Singer Ciara Pregnant with First Child Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
