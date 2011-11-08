Sierra Club Seeks to Raise Awareness of Mercury Poisoning

The Sierra Club has launched an ad campaign in the Washington, DC subway system designed to educate the public about the dangers of mercury pollution for pregnant women. The ads focus on mercury pollution that is released from coal-fired power plants, and alleges that toxic levels of mercury are left unrestrained by the federal government.

"At least 1 in 12, and as many as 1 in 6, American women have enough mercury in their bodies to put a baby at risk. That means that each year more than 300,000 babies are born at risk of mercury poisoning," the Sierra Club's website reports. Babies and children with high levels of mercury can develop developmental problems, learning disabilities, and delayed onset of walking and talking.