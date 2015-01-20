Should Schools Have Your Kid's Facebook Password?

In an attempt to put an end to cyberbullying both during and after school hours, Illinois legislators recently passed a law that many parents believe is a breach of privacy.

Under the new law, school districts and universities are able to demand the password of a student's social media account -- especially "if school authorities have a reasonable cause to believe that a student's account contains evidence that a student has violated a school's disciplinary rule of policy, even if posted after school hours," reports FOX News.

While this law's intent is to send a strong, no-tolerance message about cyberbullying, some parents and students believe there are other, less intrusive solutions. For example, school authorities could obtain access to a social media account by having the student or parent sign into it for them.

