Sarah Michelle Gellar Gives Birth to Baby Boy

"Mother and baby are doing great," the [couple's] rep adds. "And Charlotte is VERY excited to be a big sister."

Us Weekly exclusively broke news of Gellar's second pregnancy back in April. "She and Freddie are thrilled," a friend of the pair told Us of the couple, who celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on Sept. 1. "They're amazing parents."

The duo first met while making the 1997 horror flick I Know What You Did Last Summer -- and these days, family comes first for the former kid stars.

Image: Sarah Michelle Gellar, via Featureflash / Shutterstock.com

By Holly Lebowitz Rossi
