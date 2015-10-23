Same-Sex Couples Spend More Time Focused on Kids, Study Finds

The research, from the Population Research Center at the University of Texas at Austin and published in Demography, sought to determine how certain parenting behaviors differ when different family dynamics are considered.

Reasearchers analyzed data of more than 40,000 parents who participated in the American Time Use Surveys between 2003 and 2013, including a total of 55 same-sex couples—38 mom pairs and 17 dad pairs.

"The fact that we find some statistical differences between parents in same-sex relationships versus those in different-sex relationships despite a small sample size is telling," lead author Kate Prickett told Yahoo Parenting. "And despite our small sample size of parents in same-sex relationships, a major benefit of our study is that it is nationally representative and participants were randomly selected." Bias can be created when research relies on convenience sampling rather than being nationally representative.