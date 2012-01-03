Rumors Aside, Beyoncé Still Pregnant
Last weekend, rumors flew across the web alleging that Beyoncé Knowles and her husband Jay-Z were at the hospital about to welcome their baby, who is reportedly due sometime in February.
But New Year's Eve found the super-couple doing something far more banal - eating a simple dinner of fried chicken at Buttermilk Channel restaurant in Brooklyn, according to PEOPLE.com. "She was definitely a pregnant lady that night," an onlooker told the magazine. "They sat side by side and had a cozy and intimate dinner. They seemed to be having a lovely time."
Image: Beyoncé Knowles, via Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com
