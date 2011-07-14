Round-Up: Summer Celebrity Births
It seems that summer is a hot time for celebrity births. This month has seen a number of babies born to celebrities:
- Kate Hudson and her fiance Matt Bellamy had a baby boy on July 9, but have not released his name.
- Victoria and David Beckham had their fourth child, a baby girl named Harper Seven, July 10.
- The singer Jewel and her husband, bull rider Ty Murray, welcomed a baby boy, Kase Townes, on July 11.
June also saw several celebrity babies:
- Natalie Portman and her fiance Benjamin Millepied also had a baby boy in late June, naming him Aleph.
- Josh and Anna Duggar had a boy whose name they have not yet disclosed.
- The singer Pink had a girl, named Willow Sage
- Denise Richards adopted a girl, named Eloise Joni
