Robert Downey Jr. and Wife Welcome Baby Boy
Sherlock Holmes star Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan have welcomed a son!
Exton Elias was born Tuesday morning in Los Angeles. People.com reports that the babe was 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and 20 inches long. Downey has an older son, Indio, 18, from a previous marriage.
According to People.com, Susan was a tad upset when Downey shared the sex of the baby on national television last summer.
"I could never really stay mad at him, but I can tell you it genuinely wasn't something we planned to reveal," she said. As a result, Downey says he was extra careful to keep his lips zipped about the couple's name pick before the baby arrived.
Image: Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. via Shutterstock
