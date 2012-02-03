Researchers Call for Sugar to Be Regulated as 'Toxin'
Citing reasons ranging from the childhood obesity epidemic to heightened diabetes, liver problem, and high cholesterol risks, a group of researchers has published a commentary in the journal Nature urging the government to regulate sugar in the same way it regulates alcohol and tobacco. Journalist Christopher Wanjek reports on LifeScience.com:
Image: Sugary sprinkles, via Shutterstock.
