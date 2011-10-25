Rescuers Save 2-Week-Old Baby from Turkey Earthquake Rubble

A 2-week-old baby girl who had been pinned in her mother's arms during the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Turkey Sunday was rescued safely nearly 48 hours after the disaster. The rescue workers also rescued the girl's mother, alive, from the apartment building that had collapsed around them. The baby's grandmother was brought out of the wreckage on a stretcher, but it was unclear whether she had survived. [UPDATE: The grandmother has also reportedly survived.]