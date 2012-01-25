Report Explores How Children Affect Marriages

A major new report from The National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia is shedding new light on often-asked questions about modern family life--how having children affects happiness levels. The report, "When Baby Makes Three," is the 2011 edition of the "State of Our Unions" series, an annual examination of marital mores in America. The report considered data from three nationally representative surveys, including a new survey of 1,400 heterosexual married couples ages 18-46.