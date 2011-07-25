Report: Deaths from Chickenpox Nearly Eliminated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that deaths from the varicella virus, better known as chickenpox, have decreased 96 percent since a vaccine for the disease began mainstream use in 1995.

"Every kid did get chickenpox and, in the pre-vaccine era, there were 3-4 million cases a year," Jane Seward, the study's author, told CNN.com. "What people may not have realized, every year, about 105 people died of chickenpox. About half of those were children and about 11,000-12,000 were hospitalized with severe complications. We started preventing the disease to really prevent those very serious complications."