Recession Has Increased Child Poverty Rates

CNN.com, is reporting on child poverty rates in America, which have steadily increased since the economic recession began. The past decade has seen an 18 percent increase in the number of children living in poverty. The recession brought 2.4 million children under the poverty line, and 31 million children now live in families who live below the federal poverty line of $43,512 for a family of four.

The findings come from a report by the national non-profit organization the Annie E. Casey Foundation, whose National Kids Count program tracks data on child well-being across the country. From CNN:

"Kids have really been hit hard by the current crisis," said Laura Speer, associate director for policy reform and data at the Casey Foundation, who added that there was a striking increase in the number of children and families that had never before experienced poverty.

Speer said that even as lawmakers at the state and federal level focus on budget cuts, organizations like hers do not want to see programs that help the poor, from childcare subsidies and health coverage to the Earned Income Tax Credit, slashed.