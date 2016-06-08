Recall Alert: Rold Gold Pretzels May Contain Peanut Residue

Image zoom Frito-Lay

Time to head back into your cupboards and do a little investigating because there's been another big product recall, guys!

This time it's for pretzels—a pretty major staple in our house. Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of select Rold Gold Tiny Twists, Rold Gold Thins, Rold Gold Sticks, and Rold Gold Honey Wheat Braided because they may contain peanut residue not identified on the label.

Yikes!

Here's what you need to know: The recalled pretzels were sold nationwide in stores, by food service suppliers, and in vending machines, and they have guaranteed fresh dates ranging from June 28, 2016, to August 23, 2016, on the front of the package. Directly underneath the date is a 9-digit manufacturing code that includes the numbers "32" in the second and third position—meaning, it looks like this: x32xxxxxx.

Be on the lookout for the following products with the above-described guaranteed fresh dates and manufacturing codes (though, keep in mind that products that do not include 32 in the second and third positions are not effected by the recall):

Rold Gold Tiny Twists - 1 oz. , 2 oz., 16 oz. and 20½ oz.

Rold Gold Thins - 4 oz. and 16 oz.

Rold Gold Sticks - 16 oz.

Rold Gold Honey Wheat Braided - 10 oz.

Be sure to check any of the manufacturer's multipacks you may have in the house for the Rold Gold Tiny Twists in them, too, as they are included in the following groups of products:

20 count Baked & Popped Mix with use by dates of from May 31 - July 26, 2016

20 count SunChips & Rold Gold Mix -with use by dates of June 14 - August 9, 2016

32 count Fun Times Mix with use by dates of June 14 - August 9, 2016

30 count Baked & Popped Variety Pack with use by dates of June 14 - August 9, 2016

30 count Home Town Favorite Variety Pack with use by dates of May 31 - July 26, 2016

All use-by dates will be on the front of the package, with the 11-digit manufacturing code underneath. All impacted products will include the letter combination AM, TO, QH, QC, or SW in the second and third position (xAMxxxxxxxx, for example).

We know it's a lot of info to take in. But the good news is that no illnesses have been reported to date. If you do find one of the imapcted products in your home, return it to the retailer for a full refund, or contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-888-256-3090 or www.pretzelrecall.com.

Hollee Actman Becker is a freelance writer, blogger, and a mom. Check out her website holleeactmanbecker.com for more, and then follow her on Twitter at @holleewoodworld.