Reality Star Kim Zolciak Pregnant with Fifth Child Reality Star Kim Zolciak Pregnant with Fifth Child By Holly Lebowitz Rossi June 05, 2013 shutterstock_100487260 29826 This will be the reality star's fifth child. In addition to Kash, she and Atlanta Falcons defensive end Biermann, 27, are parents to son KJ, 2; Zolciak also has two older daughters, Ariana and Brielle, from previous relationships. "Kim loves being pregnant," one insider told Us of the mom-to-be, adding that she's hoping for a sister for Kash. "She really wants a little girl." Apparently, so does her husband. "Brielle and Ariana are older now, and Kroy wants a girl of his own," the source explained. Married to Biermann since 2011, Zolciak gushed to Us Weekly in April that motherhood was a breeze with baby Kash. "He sleeps 12 hours and wakes up smiling!" she bragged at a Bravo event promoting her Real Housewives spinoff series Don't Be Tardy, which airs on Bravo on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. "Kash is like the sweetest perfect child on the planet." Image: Kim Zolciak, via Phil Stafford / Shutterstock.com By Holly Lebowitz Rossi
