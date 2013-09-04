Rachel Zoe Confirms Second Pregnancy
Advertisement
The designer Rachel Zoe has confirmed that she and her husband, Rodger Berman, are expecting their second child, three months after reports of the pregnancy first circulated. The couple already are mom and dad to son Skyler, who is 2 years old. Zoe confirmed the news on her website, The Zoe Report, with this statement:
"Rodger, Skyler and I hope that everyone had an amazing summer! Before we head into the chaos of fashion season, we wanted to take a moment to OFFICIALLY confirm that we are expecting another child. We are beyond excited for Skyler to have a sibling and for us to fall in love all over again." Image: Rachel Zoe and family, via Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com
Comments