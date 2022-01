The quintuplets -- among the first set delivered nationally so far this year -- were in stable condition after being born Thursday to missionaries Carrie and Gavin Jones at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

Three boys and two girls -- Will Edward, David Stephen, Marcie Jane, Seth Jared and Grace Elise -- remained in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Paul University Hospital, part of the medical center.

While in stable condition, the siblings likely will remain hospitalized for several months until they reach weight, post-birth age and health markers.

"The five babies are doing quite well right now," Dr. Gary Burgess, medical director of the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit, said Monday. "They're doing as expected. We always have little issues in the first week of life with these infants. ... They're very stable right now."

The five ranged in weight at birth from 1 pound, 12 ounces to 2 pounds, 11 ounces and in length from 12.5 inches to 15.5 inches.

"For all the anxiety that a quintuplet pregnancy generates, Carrie and Gavin are the perfect couple of have held it together," said Dr. Patricia Santiago-Munoz, who delivered the babies in less than five minutes, according to the hospital. "A birth like this takes a village."

That it did -- a team of more than 50 specialists, nurses, therapists and technicians assisted Santiago-Munoz, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology.