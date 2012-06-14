Home Staying Healthy Parents News Now Program Gives Kids Cameras to Help Them Cope with Cancer Program Gives Kids Cameras to Help Them Cope with Cancer By Holly Lebowitz Rossi June 14, 2012 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Program Gives Kids Cameras to Help Them Cope with Cancer 29702 Layne [Simkins, age 12], now in remission, has come a long way as a photographer. His mother, Wendy Simkins, said she's also noticed another kind of growth. "It's helped him come out of his shell a little bit more," she said. "Since he's been diagnosed with the cancer, he's had a tough time, 'cause he's stuck at home. This gave him an opportunity, when he was able to go out or do things, that he can look through the lens and not really think about what was going on with himself. [He] could really think about, 'Wow. There's a whole world out there, but this is just a small part of my life that I'm battling now. But I have such a great future to look forward to. And the world really is a beautiful place." Pablove Shutterbugs co-founder Jo Ann Thrailkill said part of the program's purpose is to help bring a sense of normalcy to the lives of children afflicted with cancer. Image: Digital camera, via Shutterstock By Holly Lebowitz Rossi Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment Program Gives Kids Cameras to Help Them Cope with Cancer Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
