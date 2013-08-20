Prince William Shares Details of Life with Baby George

Fathers around the world watched in disbelief as William, surrounded by hundreds of press photographers, deftly secured his son's car seat in the back of his vehicle on the first try—but the prince admitted there was more than luck involved in the maneuver.

"Believe, me it wasn't my first time," William said, "and I know there's been some speculation about that. I had to practice, I really did—I was terrified it was going to fall off or the door wasn't going to close properly."

While the pictures of William climbing behind the wheel and driving his young family home from the hospital may have reinforced perceptions that he'll bring a more modern approach to Britain's monarchy, the future king told CNN it was simply more about doing things his way.

He said: "I am as independent as I want to be, same as Catherine and Harry. We've all grown up differently to other generations and I very much feel if that I can do it myself, I want to do it myself."

"There are times where you can't do it yourself and the system takes over, or it's appropriate to do things differently. But I think driving your son and your wife away from hospital was really important to me."

While the future king may have prevailed on the issue of driving his family home, he says he was less successful at avoiding that hallowed tradition of new parenthood: changing the first diaper.

"I did the first nappy, it's a badge of honor," he joked. "I wasn't allowed to get away with that. I had every midwife staring at me, saying: 'You do it, you do it.'"