Penn State Coach Sandusky Admits He Showered with Boys By Holly Lebowitz Rossi November 14, 2011 Penn State Coach Sandusky Admits He Showered with Boys In a telephone interview with NBC's "Rock Center With Brian Williams," Sandusky admitted that some details in the graphic 23-page grand jury report released earlier this month are correct. "I could say I have done some of those things," he said. "I have horsed around with kids I have showered (with) after workouts. I have hugged them, and I have touched their legs without intent of sexual contact." Still, Sandusky claimed he has been falsely accused of crimes. When pressed, the 67-year-old Sandusky said the only thing he did wrong was having "showered with those kids." (image via: http://www.pennlive.com) By Holly Lebowitz Rossi
