Parents: Our Son Kicked Off Flight For Having Down Syndrome
The airline told the Daily News that Bede was "agitated" in the waiting area. "Asking the family to take the next flight was a decision that was made with careful consideration and that was done based on the behavior of the teen," the airline said. The family was escorted away from the gate by police, and rebooked on a United Airlines flight. Bede's parents are considering a lawsuit accusing the airline of violating the teen's civil rights and the Americans With Disabilities Act.
Image: Airplane parked at gate via Shutterstock.
