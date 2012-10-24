Pap Smears Every 3-5 Years Recommended for Most Women

But for healthy women ages 30 to 65, the preferred check is a Pap plus a test for the cancer-causing HPV virus, the group concluded. If both show everything's fine, they can wait five years for further screening.

The guidelines from the nation's largest OB-GYN organization agree with advice issued earlier this year by a government panel, the American Cancer Society and other medical groups — showing growing consensus that it's safe for the right women to wait longer between Paps.