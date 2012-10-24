Home Health Parents News Now Pap Smears Every 3-5 Years Recommended for Most Women Pap Smears Every 3-5 Years Recommended for Most Women By Holly Lebowitz Rossi October 24, 2012 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print shutterstock_93034774 29973 Many medical groups have long recommended a Pap test every three years for most women. The new advice from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says that's true for women ages 21 to 29 whose Paps show no sign of trouble. But for healthy women ages 30 to 65, the preferred check is a Pap plus a test for the cancer-causing HPV virus, the group concluded. If both show everything's fine, they can wait five years for further screening. The guidelines from the nation's largest OB-GYN organization agree with advice issued earlier this year by a government panel, the American Cancer Society and other medical groups — showing growing consensus that it's safe for the right women to wait longer between Paps. Cervical cancer grows so slowly that regular Pap smears, which examine cells scraped from the cervix, can find signs early enough to treat before a tumor even forms. Image: Gynecologist, via Shutterstock By Holly Lebowitz Rossi Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment Pap Smears Every 3-5 Years Recommended for Most Women Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
Comments