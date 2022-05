Friends Rebecca Sypin and Jane Bingham, who live on opposite coasts but have both been affected by the disease, hatched the idea to use Barbie for the movement because she's such a popular children's toy.

Bingham has lost her hair due to chemotherapy treatments to treat lymphoma. Sypin's 12-year-old daughter, Kin Inich, also lost her hair this year in her own battle with leukemia.

Mattel didn't return calls on Wednesday seeking comment, but the women said they have contacted the company through some general form letters. In return, they said, they've received form letters that say Mattel doesn't accept ideas from outside sources.

The women say a bald Barbie would provide a huge platform to raise awareness for children with cancer.