One Way to Predict IVF Success More Accurately

Although in vitro fertilization (IVF) has been a mainstream procedure for decades, there are constant improvements in its technology. Just recently, scientists in Madrid created a test that could boost IVF success rates by calculating the ideal window of time to transfer an embryo.

Both models rely on couples' reports of their infertility history. For the past 20 years, the Templeton method has been the most commonly-used prediction tool; however, it does not consider newly-developed treatments. But IVFpredict, which was developed in 2011, does incorporate new developments, like intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI).

"The findings showed both models underestimated the chances of a live birth, but this was particularly marked in the Templeton model," reports EurekAlert. "The team updated the models to reflect very recent improvements in live birth rates and this improved both models; however, IVFpredict still remained the more accurate of the two."

This latest study confirms the validity of IVFpredict and may lead health professionals to shy away from the more outdated Templeton method. IVFpredict is also available online for couples to access it directly.

