Obamas Share New Family Picture
Advertisement
The First Family sat for an official family photograph this week--the first such photo taken since 2009. The family took the photo "because the girls have grown up so much since then," a White House press spokesperson said in an email to reporters.
The portrait of President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and their daughters Malia and Sasha was taken in the Oval Office last Sunday after the family attended church.
Official White House Photo by Pete Souza.
Comments