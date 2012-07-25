Obama Campaign Launches 'Parents For Obama' Website

This post was written by Parents

Deputy Editor Diane Debrovner.

Obama for America has introduced Parents for Obama, a new website and organizing tool to help tell President Obama's story to mothers and fathers. The site outlines his past accomplishments for families—including stats and facts about health care, education, tax cuts, and the environment—along with blog posts from parents about why they are a Parent for Obama.

Parents for Obama also introduced a new video from the First Lady about what it's like to be a parent in the White House and why she and the President are fighting for parents and families in this election.

Parents can use the site's Dashboard tool to get involved with the campaign, and to connect with other parents in their community or around the country. There are opportunities to host a house party, attend local events, and make calls to discuss the issues with undecided voters. The campaign appreciates the fact that many moms are still undecided, and that they are looking to other women like them in order to decide how to vote in November.