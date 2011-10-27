New Type of Knee Injury Plaguing Kids
Advertisement
Kids who play sports are increasingly suffering injuries to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), the main stabilizing ligament in the knee. As recently as a decade ago, these injuries were practically unheard of among children, who instead were notorious for fracturing the knee bone called the tibial spine--this latter bone is easy to fracture while the skeleton is still growing.
From 1999 until 2011, ACL tears increased by an average of 11 percent per year.
(image via: http://the-soccer-essentials.com)
Comments