New Type of Knee Injury Plaguing Kids

Why? Scientists still aren't sure, and that question was outside the scope of the current analysis. But Dr. Lawrence, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon who treats many of the afflicted young athletes, is willing to speculate. "I think it's primarily because kids are out there trying to emulate professional athletes," he says. "You see these very young athletes playing sports at an extremely intense, competitive level. Kids didn't play at that level 20 years ago. They didn't play one sport year-round." As a consequence, their knees never had to withstand the kinds of repeated twists, sprints, loads and hard hits that young players now regularly absorb, he says.