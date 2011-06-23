New Tick-Borne Infection Concerns Health Officials
An infection called babesiosis, which is carried by the same deer ticks that spread Lyme disease, is on the rise in the coastal Northeast. The infection can be fatal, particularly in infants and those over 50.
In addition to being concerned about tick bites spreading the disease, public health officials are looking for ways to keep the blood supply safe so the infection is not spread by transfusion. The New York Times reports that a blood center in Rhode Island has become the first to use an experimental test to screen blood for the infection, following several infant deaths in the state in the past decade.
The New York Times article outlines what parents and the general public needs to know about babesiosis:
