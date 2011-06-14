New Test for Down Syndrome May Be Available Next Year

Companies are racing to market a more accurate blood test than those available now that could spare many women the need for the other two tests. It would retrieve fetal DNA from the mother's bloodstream, and the answer could come before the pregnancy is obvious to others.

Current screening has already reduced the number of babies born with the syndrome, which now stands at about 6,000 each year in the United States, or about 1 in every 691 babies, said Dr. Brian Skotko, a Down syndrome specialist at Children's Hospital Boston.