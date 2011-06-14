New Test for Down Syndrome May Be Available Next Year
Advertisement
The Associated Press is reporting that a new blood test, performed only 9 weeks into a pregnancy, may be able to accurately detect Down syndrome. Current screening for the chromosomal abnormality, which causes serious intellectual and developmental disability, starts with a blood test and is followed by an amniocentesis at four months gestational age.
Amniocentesis, in which a needle extracts amniotic fluid to test for Down syndrome and other diseases, poses a small risk of miscarriage, as does the similar procedure known as CVS (chorionic villus sampling). According to the Boston Globe:
Comments