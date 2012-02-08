New Study: Is Finger Food Better for Babies than Spoon-Feeding?
A new study raises interesting questions about how parents introduce babies to solid food.
It suggests babies might get health benefits from skipping spoon-fed purées, and going straight to feeding themselves with finger foods.
Published by the British Medical Journal, this small study looked at the eating habits of 155 British children as they moved away from breast milk or formula to solid food. Parents were asked if the children fed themselves, if they were picky eaters, and about their height and weight. The spoon-fed and self-fed babies were equally likely to be picky, researchers said. But they found that the two groups preferred different types of food.
What about the risk of choking for babies who feed themselves? The researchers found that among the "finger-food" babies, 93.5 percent never had a choking episode.
Image: Baby girl eating via Shutterstock.
