New Report: Vaccines Don't Cause Autism
A new government report has found no connection between autism and the MMR vaccine (designed to protect against measles, mumps and rubella). "The MMR vaccine doesn't cause autism, and the evidence is overwhelming that it doesn't," Dr. Ellen Wright Clayton, chair of the group of scientists who wrote the report for the Institute of Medicine, told The New York Times.
But Clayton of the Institute of Medicine panel said, "We looked at more than a thousand peer-reviewed articles, and we didn't see many adverse effects caused by vaccines. That's pretty remarkable."
