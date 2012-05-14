Home Staying Healthy Parents News Now New Jersey School Tests Will No Longer Include 'Secret' Question New Jersey School Tests Will No Longer Include 'Secret' Question By Holly Lebowitz Rossi May 14, 2012 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print New Jersey School Tests Will No Longer Include 'Secret' Question 29655 "We've looked at this question in light of concerns raised by parents, and it is clear that this is not an appropriate question for a state test," [Department of Education spokesman Justin] Barra said, adding that about 4,000 students in 15 districts had the question. Marlboro dentist Richard Goldberg was among the parents who had raised concerns about the question. Goldberg said he was appalled when he asked his twin 9-year-old sons about the standardized tests they were taking and they told him about the question. He said he felt it ventured into topics that would best be kept quiet and it could raise some serious complications, so he wasn't surprised to hear the state decided to eliminate it from future tests. "I got a lot of feedback from parents who also were outraged" about the matter, Goldberg told Neptune's the Asbury Park Press newspaper. "All of a sudden now you have thousands and thousands of children possibly revealing things that now these people have to report, when the purpose of the exam was to see what the children's critical reading skills were." Image: Students taking test, via Shutterstock. By Holly Lebowitz Rossi Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment New Jersey School Tests Will No Longer Include 'Secret' Question Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
