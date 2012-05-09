New Campaign Identifies Child Marketing as Major Obesity Prevention Strategy
How foods are marketed to children is among the top 5 areas of concern among 800 recommendations from the Institute of Medicine (IOM) on how to fight the growing American obesity epidemic.
The IOM is using the term "leanwashing" to describe ways in which food companies market foods in ways that are misleading about their nutritional content. Labeling cookies, breakfast cereals, or drinks as "nutrient-rich," for example, is frowned upon by the recommendations because it suggests that a nutrient-fortified cookie is a "healthy" snack.
Image: Package of cookies, via Shutterstock
