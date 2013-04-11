More Than 3 Million Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and Mazda Cars Recalled

3.4 million cars around the world, including those made by popular brands Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and Mazda, are being recalled because of faulty airbags, according to Reuters. The airbags, made by the Japanese company Takata, are at risk of catching fire or injuring passengers.

Toyota says it's recalling approximately 170,000 cars in the United States, including certain Corolla, Corolla Matrix, Sequoia, and Tundra, and Lexus SC 430 models manufactured from 2001-2003. "More precise vehicle information is being developed, but about 510,000 vehicles may have to be inspected to locate the suspect inflators," according to the Toyota USA newsroom.

Honda is recalling "approximately 426,000 model-year 2001-2003 Civic vehicles, approximately 43,000 CR-V vehicles from the 2002-2003 model years and approximately 92,000 model-year 2002 Odyssey vehicles in the United States."