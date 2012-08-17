Mom: 'Airline Lost Track of My Daughter'

Ten-year-old Phoebe was headed for a summer camp in Traverse City, Mich., when she boarded her flight from San Francisco in June. But she failed to make her connection in Chicago because the person hired to help her make the plane change — a United contractor — never showed up.

After getting the call from the camp counselor, Annie Klebahn called United, who insisted her daughter was already in Michigan. "So at that point is when I really knew that they had lost her at some level; they didn't know where she was," Klebahn told NBC News. "All the worst possible things go through your mind as a mom when you think you have no idea where your child is and she's 2,000 miles away."

Phoebe said a United employee eventually walked her to a waiting room for unaccompanied minors.

"I asked several times to call my mom because I knew she'd be worried because no one really knew where I was," Phoebe said. "But they kept saying, 'Hang out a minute, we're busy.'"