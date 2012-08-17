Home Health Parents News Now Mom: 'Airline Lost Track of My Daughter' Mom: 'Airline Lost Track of My Daughter' By Holly Lebowitz Rossi August 17, 2012 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print shutterstock_105905861 29824 Ten-year-old Phoebe was headed for a summer camp in Traverse City, Mich., when she boarded her flight from San Francisco in June. But she failed to make her connection in Chicago because the person hired to help her make the plane change — a United contractor — never showed up. After getting the call from the camp counselor, Annie Klebahn called United, who insisted her daughter was already in Michigan. "So at that point is when I really knew that they had lost her at some level; they didn't know where she was," Klebahn told NBC News. "All the worst possible things go through your mind as a mom when you think you have no idea where your child is and she's 2,000 miles away." Phoebe said a United employee eventually walked her to a waiting room for unaccompanied minors. "I asked several times to call my mom because I knew she'd be worried because no one really knew where I was," Phoebe said. "But they kept saying, 'Hang out a minute, we're busy.'" Image: Empty airport waiting room, via Shutterstock By Holly Lebowitz Rossi Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment Mom: 'Airline Lost Track of My Daughter' Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
