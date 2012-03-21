Model Adriana Lima Pregnant with Second Child
Advertisement
Adriana Lima, known for her work with Victoria's Secret, is pregnant with her second child, PEOPLE.com reports. This will be the second child for the Brazilian model and her husband, former NBA player Marko Jaric. The couple has a 2-year-old daughter, Valentina.
Lima told PEOPLE, "The entire family is very excited, especially Valentina. She keeps blowing kisses to my belly and saying, 'Kisses for the baby.'"
For more expecting celebs, check out Parents.com's Celebrity BumpWatch 2012.
Image: Adriana Lima, via s_bukley / Shutterstock.com
Comments