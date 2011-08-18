Minnesota Boy's Letter Sparks Internet Search for Stolen Bike
A Haro Pro Race bike, similar to the one stolen from Culley Larson
A 10-year-old Minnesota boy is appealing to his community to help him recover a treasured bicycle that was stolen from his garage this week. The letter has piqued the interest of far-reaching Internet sites including Yahoo Shine, sparking a Web-wide search for the bike, and asking people to think about bicycle theft in their own areas.
Tim Engstrom, the managing editor of the Albert Lea Tribune newspaper, which printed the letter, told Yahoo the letter is a powerful plea from a small child: "At first you think it's an ordinary bike being stolen and then you realize this is the kid's passion— his parents take him every Wednesday about an hour from home to ride this bike in a certain area."
Here is the letter, reprinted from the Albert Lea Tribune:
(image via: http://www.mk-bikeshop.de/)
Comments