Michelle Obama Spoofs 'Mom Dancing' for Fitness Campaign
First Lady Michelle Obama made an appearance on comedian Jimmy Fallon's late-night talk show to raise awareness for her "Let's Move" campaign, which works to inspire families to combat childhood obesity and type 2 diabetes by adopting active lifestyles. The clip featured Obama and Fallon demonstrating "Mom Dancing" moves that are sure to give moms a giggle, ranging from "Raise the Roof" to the classic "Where's Your Father (Get Him Back Here)!" Video clip below:
