Megan Fox's Pregnancy: A Rumor?

"They've been saying that every three months ever since we got married, and it's sort of one of those things that they love to say," Green, 38, said.

"I think it's interesting," he added. "I think there is a part of Megan that people really love that is, at 18 she found a relationship and she stuck with it, and we've been together for coming on eight years now."

Continued Green: "It will be our two-year wedding anniversary, but we've been together for a long time. She doesn't represent what people are used to seeing in a young actress."