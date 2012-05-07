Home Staying Healthy Parents News Now Megan Fox's Pregnancy: A Rumor? Megan Fox's Pregnancy: A Rumor? By Holly Lebowitz Rossi May 07, 2012 Advertisement Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Megan Fox's Pregnancy: A Rumor? 29642 "They've been saying that every three months ever since we got married, and it's sort of one of those things that they love to say," Green, 38, said. "I think it's interesting," he added. "I think there is a part of Megan that people really love that is, at 18 she found a relationship and she stuck with it, and we've been together for coming on eight years now." Continued Green: "It will be our two-year wedding anniversary, but we've been together for a long time. She doesn't represent what people are used to seeing in a young actress." Image: Megan Fox, via s_bukley / Shutterstock.com By Holly Lebowitz Rossi Pin FB More Tweet Email Send Text Message Print Comments Add a Comment Be the first to comment! No comments yet. Advertisement Close this dialog window Add a comment Megan Fox's Pregnancy: A Rumor? Add your comment... Cancel Submit Success! Thanks for adding your feedback. Close this dialog window Review for Advertisement
